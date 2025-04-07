Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays agree to massive 14-year contract extension: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year contract extension worth $500 million early Monday, according to multiple reports.

The team has yet to announce the deal.

Guerrero was set to become a free agent after the 2025 season was over. The slugging first baseman would have had plenty of suitors on the open market but reportedly chose to stay with the team that he joined as an amateur free agent in 2015.

He will receive the third-largest contract in total dollars, behind Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets and Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Associated Press.

The deal does not include any deferred money, The Associated Press reported.

The son of Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero broke into the majors during the 2019 season. He led the majors in homer runs in 2021 with 48. It was the first time he was an All-Star.

Since then, Guerrero has made the All-Star team each season.

The first baseman hit .323 with an OPS of .940 and 30 home runs in 2024. However, his postseason numbers have been far from what Toronto needs to get back into World Series contention.

Guerrero is 3-for-22 all-time in the postseason. He has a batting average of .136 without any homers.

Now that Toronto appears to have Guerrero locked up for the foreseeable future, Toronto will begin its push back to the World Series. The team has not won a title since they went back-to-back during the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

Toronto is 5-5 so far this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.