Viktor Hovland withdraws from US Open after getting sand in his eye

Viktor Hovland withdrew from the U.S. Open on Friday with an injury after he got sand in his eye while taking a bunker shot in warmups.

Hovland, 23, shared a picture on social media with a bandage over his left eye, explaining how his injury prevented him from continuing after taking a double bogey on the first hole, his 10th of the second round at Torrey Pines.

“First time for everything.. Hit a bunker shot in my warm up today and caught some sand in my left eye. Typically, when faced with such an unfortunate circumstance, the remedial action is to blink a few times for the sand to clear. However, the unique San Diego sand decided to linger,” his Instagram post read.

Hovland said he decided to try and push through despite “diminished eyesight” but ultimately couldn’t play through the injury.

“A few more bogeys inevitably ensued and on hole 18 (my 9th hole), the slowly improving vision took a turn for the worse … hate to withdraw but will be back soon. Thanks for the messages!”

Hovland was seen by medical staff twice before having to withdraw. He shot 74 on Thursday and was 6 over par in the second round, according to PGATour.com .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.