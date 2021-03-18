Vikings to add Patrick Peterson after solid tenure with Cardinals: reports

The Cardinals’ secondary took a hit Wednesday when cornerback Patrick Peterson decided to sign with the Minnesota Vikings after 10 seasons with Arizona, according to multiple reports.

Peterson and the Vikings agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN and the NFL Network reported. The deal is reportedly worth $10 million. Minnesota has yet to announce the deal.

The Cardinals selected Peterson with the No. 5 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games for the Cardinals nine of 10 seasons as he only played in 10 during the 2019 season.

Peterson put up incredible numbers for Arizona since he stepped on the field in the red and white. He was a First-Team All-Pro selection during his rookie season in 2011 when he had 64 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 16 games.

He would earn two more All-Pro selections before leaving Arizona and finish eight Pro Bowl selections. He was also named to the All-2010s Team when the Pro Football Hall of Fame was celebrating another decade. Other names on the All-2010s list included Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack.

Over the course of his career with the Cardinals, he recorded 28 interceptions, 91 pass defenses, four sacks and 499 tackles.

He will be joining a Vikings defense that left a lot to be desired during the 2020 season. Minnesota finished 29th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed. The Vikings were among the top defenses in 2017 and 2018.

Minnesota has added Peterson and Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason, addressing some of their needs.