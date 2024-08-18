Vikings sign 5-time Pro Bowl free agent who has been waiting for next NFL opportunity: reports

Stephon Gilmore, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has finally found a new home in the NFL after being in the free agent pool since the start of the new league year.

Gilmore and the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year pact worth up to $10 million with $7 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Vikings have needed cornerback help leading into this season, and Gilmore marks the fifth acquisition for the team this offseason. Injury struck the team in this position group during training camp, as well as the tragic death of Oregon draftee Khyree Jackson.

Now, Minnesota brings in Gilmore, who will be familiar with defensive coordinator Brian Flores. They worked together with the New England Patriots for two seasons, including 2018, when Flores was calling the Patriots’ defensive plays.

That was the year Gilmore was awarded his first All-Pro honor.

Many were wondering why Gilmore remained on the free agent list with preseason games well underway. He had a solid season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, notching 68 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defended in his 12th NFL season.

Perhaps with him turning 34 next month, and receiving offseason labrum surgery, teams didn’t want to run the risk of wear and tear catching up on a starting cornerback.

However, Gilmore visited the Vikings on Monday and head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the respect he had for the corner who could be joining his roster.

“This is a guy that’s done it at a really high level for a long time,” O’Connell said.

While the Vikings have Shaquill Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. on their squad, they weren’t sure what their depth would provide in 2024 in an NFC North that has great passing offenses in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The Chicago Bears, with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and a revamped offense, are expected to take a leap this season as well.

The Vikings curated a young group, including Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Mekhi Blackmon and Jackson.

Jackson was killed in a car crash on July 6, sending a shock through the organization. They will be honoring him this season with special helmet decals.

Then, Blackmon tore his ACL on the first day of training camp, while Griffin is dealing with a hamstring injury since the second day of camp. Booth was eventually traded to the Cowboys on Aug. 9, leaving a hole in the Vikings’ secondary.

Gilmore not only wants to fill that hole, but he wants to be atop the depth chart as he always has been. He’ll be competing with other veterans that joined the squad, like Fabian Moreau, Duke Shelley and Jacobi Francis.

But it’s clear, with the guaranteed money Minnesota is dishing out to him, Gilmore is expected to be a top cornerback for the group this season.

Gilmore was relied on heavily by Dallas last season after Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury, and he quickly showed why he has so many accolades in his stellar career.

The Vikings will hope he can do the same for them as they’re in a bind to find the right secondary pieces to compete with a tough schedule in 2024.

