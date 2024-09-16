Vikings’ Sam Darnold launches 97-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson vs 49ers to start Week 2

Sam Darnold is coming off arguably his best career game in the NFL last week in his Minnesota Vikings‘ debut against the New York Giants, and he brought that confidence to the team’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

After his defense came up with a big fourth-down stop, Darnold was back on his own 3-yard line when head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to call a risky play with star receiver Justin Jefferson streaking downfield.

So, instead of creating some more room with a shorter play, Darnold showed off his cannon of an arm and launched it deep downfield to Jefferson, who had separation on his 49ers defenders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darnold’s pass was a beauty as it hit Jefferson in stride for the big completion.

However, Jefferson’s shifty abilities and blazing speed were on full display after the catch.

SAM DARNOLD’S REVIVAL SEASON STARTS STRONG, WHILE OTHER QBS STRUGGLE TO FIND FOOTING

Jefferson was aiming for pay dirt as he ran to the left, hit a quick stop and sprinted to the right front pylon as San Francisco defenders were trying to hawk him down.

But the 49ers couldn’t get the job done as Jefferson converted a 97-yard touchdown to completely shock the 49ers.

The score was the longest for the Vikings as a team since 2008, when Bernard Berrian scored a 99-yard touchdown from Gus Frerotte.

Darnold was named the starter for the Vikings after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that will have him out the remainder of the season, and O’Connell trusted the veteran journeyman with his offense full of weapons.

That was clear in Week 1 on the road against the Giants, with Darnold throwing for 208 yards on a highly efficient 19-of-24 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. And on one of those touchdown passes against New York, Darnold showcased that raw arm strength when he fired a ball to Jalen Nailor down the right sideline knowing he was about to be hit by a defender.

But arm strength was never in question for Darnold, the third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, and this bomb to Jefferson is just another example of that.

The Vikings defeated the tough 49ers last season on “Monday Night Football” as San Fran quarterback Brock Purdy struggled to get things going.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Darnold is hoping to keep that trend going, and plays like this to Jefferson will be crucial to convert for the big upset.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.