Khyree Jackson, the Minnesota Vikings’ 2024 fourth round draft pick and former Oregon standout, is dead after an early morning car crash that killed two others, police said. He was just 24.

Jackson, who was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 108 overall pick in April, died in a car accident Saturday morning, along with two others, according to the Maryland State Police.

The Vikings released a statement on Saturday confirming the news of Jackson’s death.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Police in Prince George’s County responded to reports of a crash involving three vehicles at around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, state troopers found a maroon Dodge Charger, a silver Infiniti Q50 and a silver Chevrolet Impala that all had been involved in the crash.

Jackson, a passenger in the Charger, and 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, who had been driving the car, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that 23-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., who had been sitting in the rear of the car, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The three reportedly had been teammates at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Maryland.

Police say the early investigation indicated that the driver of the Infiniti, identified by law enforcement as Cori Clingman, chad rashed into the Charger while attempting to change lanes. Police said she had been “driving at a high rate of speed” when she struck the vehicle, and later the Chevrolet.

Clingman had two other passengers in the car at the time of the crash, but none was injured as a result. The driver of the third vehicle was also uninjured.

Police said they “believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.” Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Jackson took a break from football after high school, but he returned to the sport when he attended community college, where he made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback. He played two seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama before finishing his collegiate career at Oregon, where he was an all-Pac-12 first-team selection.

According to ESPN, Hazel played at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

