Vikings’ Patrick Peterson relishes in revenge win over Cardinals: ‘I’m just getting started’

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson got sweet revenge on his former team on Sunday.

Peterson picked up the first win of his career against the Arizona Cardinals as the Vikings won the Week 8 matchup 34-26. Peterson had four tackles and three passes defended and the sour memories he had at the end of his career in Arizona appeared to still be prevalent.

Peterson was seen taunting the Arizona sideline after a Harrison Smith interception and also pretended he was playing video games – in an apparent slight against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

He spoke about beating the Cardinals after the game.

“I’ve been told a lot of things about me from that organization,” Peterson said. “I got fan mails from the owner, saying I can’t tackle. I’m old. I lost it. So, I wanted to go show them that.”

He said the extra trash-talking was intentional and told reporters he still hasn’t spoken with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim after he was cut following the 2020 season.

“I’m still waiting on Steve Keim to call me,” he said.

Peterson also talked about the derogatory email about him sent to the team’s ownership, a message that was printed out and placed on the chair by his locker while he was still with Arizona.

“I’ve still got it,” Peterson said. “All I heard the last two years was, ‘He’s washed up. He’s done.’ Yeah, I know we’ve still got a second half of the season going, but I’m just getting started.”

Peterson, 32, has proven to be just as dangerous in the secondary. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro in 10 years in Arizona. He was also named to the All-2010s team. It didn’t stop the organization from parting ways with him.

He entered Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with 25 total tackles and one interception. He’s started in every game this season for Minnesota, who moved to 6-1 on the season with the win.

“I’m here,” he said. “Twelve years in, I’m still standing strong.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.