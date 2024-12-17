Vikings legends Cris Carter, Jake Reed lead Randy Moss tributes after ex-NFL star reveals cancer diagnosis

Randy Moss was on the mind of some fellow Minnesota Vikings greats on Monday night after the former NFL superstar announced he was diagnosed with cancer last week.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter and former Vikings star Jake Reed walked onto the field holding up a Moss jersey.

“Let’s Moss cancer,” the public address announcer at U.S. Bank Stadium said.

The two players held up the jersey as the officials conducted the coin toss with each team’s captains at midfield.

In the first quarter, Vikings star Justin Jefferson caught a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold. He looked into the camera and yelled, “We love you Randy! That was for you.”

Moss said Friday he was a “cancer survivor” and added that he spent six days in the hospital and underwent surgery. He thanked his team of doctors and all those who prayed for him.

“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss said. “Some trying times, but we made it through.”

Moss said doctors found cancer in his bile duct “right between the pancreas and the liver.”

“I didn’t think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was.”

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” earlier this month.

“As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. … Hopefully I can be with you guys soon,” Moss said.

“My goal is to get back on television with my team.”

The 47-year-old Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010) and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss is second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 touchdown receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.

