Vikings legend Kyle Rudolph on why it’s ‘really tough’ to see Sam Darnold returning to Minnesota next season

When Kirk Cousins walked in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings’ future at the quarterback position was a giant question mark.

How would Kevin O’Connell’s high-octane passing offense work if there wasn’t a solid signal caller to lead the way? Well, they drafted a potential franchise quarterback in J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and brought in veteran Sam Darnold as competition in training camp.

It was thought when camp began that McCarthy would win the job, but even before suffering a knee injury that ended his rookie campaign before it started, O’Connell chose Darnold as his Week 1 starter.

The decision was one that not only boosted the Vikings’ playoff hopes, but rejuvenated Darnold’s NFL career.

Through 13 games this season, the Vikings are 11-2, a position not many believed they would be in with Darnold at the helm all season long due to McCarthy’s injury. However, he quickly showed the football world why the New York Jets took him third overall out of USC in 2018 – he’s a straight baller that’s in the right scheme.

But one Vikings legend presents a harsh reality for those fans hoping Darnold will return after this season (he’s only a one-year deal).

“I think it’s going to be really tough, and the reason why I think it’s going to be really tough is Sam’s earned himself a legitimate quarterback contract in this league,” Vikings great tight end Kyle Rudolph told Fox News Digital while also touching on his surprise to two Minnesota military veterans after teaming up with Polaris and Call of Duty in Week 13.

Rudolph is with other Vikings fans that believe Darnold should be back, but the reality is he’s earned a lucrative deal through these 13 games and the stats prove it.

Darnold is sixth in the NFL in passing yards (3,299), tied third in passing touchdowns (28), seventh in completion percentage (68.4%) and third in quarterback rating (108.1). He’s proving he can be an elite quarterback in the right system, but are the Vikings willing to shell out $40 million-plus per season?

Rudolph likened the situation to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he earned himself a three-year deal worth $100 million this past offseason after leading them to the playoffs in 2023.

The difference between Tampa Bay and Minnesota is the former didn’t have a high draft pick spent on a quarterback when the season began.

“If you’re Sam Darnold, you came to Minnesota and played your one-year, $10 million contract. You now deserve that big deal,” Rudolph said. “I don’t think it’s in the Vikings’ best interest when you look at the rest of their roster. They can’t afford to go out and spend $40 million on a quarterback. That’s why Kirk [Cousins] is in Atlanta right now and not the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings.

“Unfortunately, it’s a part of the game that’s tough, and you got to make decisions based on the salary cap and you’re paying a receiver $35 million. It’s really hard to pay the best receiver in football, who deserves every dime he’s got, and then turn around and pay a quarterback $40-plus million a year.”

That receiver is Justin Jefferson, who is now the highest-paid hideout in the NFL after receiving his extension worth $35 million over the next five seasons. Darnold has developed quite the rapport with Jefferson through 13 games, as he has with Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones, the other weapons on offense.

Darnold is comfortable, poised and a true leader on game day, which is everything you want in a quarterback. But, as you’ve likely heard many times, this is a business, and Darnold has made the decision very tough for Minnesota moving forward.

Until that decision is made, Rudolph will continue rooting for Darnold, who has bounced around the Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers until he finally found a home where he can thrive.

Perhaps it’s where he ultimately wants to stay, but will the contract match his worth?

GIVING BACK TO VETERANS

Rudolph got to watch Darnold & Co. collect their Week 13 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Twin Cities, where he also surprised two Minnesota veterans with Polaris RZR Pro R vehicles during the Dec. 1 Salute to Service Game.

Rudolph, leveraging his fundraising platform Altroo, teamed up with Polaris and Call of Duty for this special surprise.

“Two Minnesota native Marine Corps gentlemen, they almost felt like they were undeserving of such an incredible honor because they’re like, ‘There’s so many others who have done what I’ve done and deserve it more than I do.’ They couldn’t believe that they were the two who were chosen to receive these Polaris RZRs,” Rudolph said.

The veterans also played the brand-new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 game with Vikings defenders Pat Jones II and Ivan Pace Jr.

And through March 1, 2025, Rudolph pointed out that football fans can enter at Altroo for a chance to win a Polaris RZR Pro R through donations that benefit the Call of Duty Endowment, a program that helps place veterans in high-quality careers and supports veteran well-being.

