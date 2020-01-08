Vikings' Kyle Rudolph says he gave media member gloves for charity, items appeared on eBay instead

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said Wednesday he gave the gloves he used to catch the game-winning touchdown Sunday to a member of the media only to have the items end up on eBay days later.

A Twitter user alerted Rudolph that the gloves were on eBay and were being bid on for $375.50 plus shipping. But Rudolph said he had already known about the gloves and detailed why the items were on the website.

49ERS VS. VIKINGS: NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND PREVIEW, TIMES & MORE

“I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later,” the Vikings star tweeted.

The media member wasn’t named. Rudolph said in a subsequent tweet that it wasn’t anyone he knew or who had been in the locker room on a daily or weekly basis.

KYLE RUDOLPH’S GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN CATCH CALLED INTO QUESTION AS VIKINGS ADVANCE IN PLAYOFFS

“And to clarify it was not anyone I knew.. so wasn’t a local reporter I see daily or national reporter. Locker room was a zoo, he asked for them, I said of course and even offered to sign them,” Rudolph said.

Jason King, an apparent Vikings fan from New Jersey, tweeted at Rudolph that he bought the gloves and would happily donate the items to a charity of the tight end’s choice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rudolph made the game-winning touchdown catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins to beat the New Orleans Saints in overtime. The Vikings play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.