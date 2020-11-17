Vikings' Kirk Cousins reflects on first Monday win: 'It’s all about playing well and doing my part'

Kirk Cousins has finally defeated one of his biggest rivals: Monday Night Football.

Cousins won his first MNF game when he led the Minnesota Vikings to a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears this week, improving his record to 1-9 when playing on Monday night.

But Cousins didn’t seem too concerned with the small feat as he was with the win overall.

“You know, for me it’s all about playing well and doing my part,” he said during his postgame press conference, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve played long enough to know there is not a lot you can control as a quarterback. The ball is in your hands, but so many things are out of your control. So you just do the best you can, play the best you can, and that’s where my focus always is.”

Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns to help the Vikings win their third straight game, improving their record to 4-5.

“I just think as the season goes on you start to figure out who you are and how you play and who you lean on,” he explained. “I think it’s been nice to kind of figure ourselves out, find an identity as we play through things.”

The Vikings are third in the AFC North but will have a chance to improve their standings when they take on the struggling Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

