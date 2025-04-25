Vikings great Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after appearing at team’s NFL Draft celebration

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson was arrested in Minnesota early Friday morning on a DWI charge, hours after he had appeared as a special guest for the team’s draft party celebrations at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Peterson, 40, was arrested by the Minnesota State Highway Patrol in the early-morning hours on Friday and is facing a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired, according to online records from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

TMZ Sports reported that the one-time league MVP was pulled over at around 3:20 a.m. after law enforcement saw him traveling 83 mph in a 55-mph zone. According to the report, the arresting officer suspected that Peterson was driving while intoxicated.

According to a report, his blood alcohol level was .14 – well over the legal limit of .08.

Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, was one of the Vikings’ most dominant players in franchise history. A seven-time All-Pro, Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Vikings where he was named league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in the same season. He led the league in yards rushing three times and rushing touchdowns twice.

Peterson celebrated the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at the Vikings’ stadium on Thursday night.

According to online records, Peterson was released two hours after being booked on a $4,000 bond. He is due back in court on May 9.