Vikings’ Daniel Jones gives former Giants teammates Christmas gifts despite being released: report

Daniel Jones is no longer with the New York Giants, but that didn’t stop him from getting in the Christmas spirit with his former teammates.

Jones, currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, sent all the offensive lineman that were on the Giants with him a limited-edition bottle of Clase Azul tequila for Christmas, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Jones, 27, was benched after the Giants’ bye week and then asked for his release so he could sign with a contender for the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones was beloved by his Giants teammates in New York, many taking to social media to express their support for their former quarterback when he was released.

The Vikings signed Jones to their practice squad shortly after, giving Jones a chance to develop under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

It is commonplace for quarterbacks in the NFL to buy their offensive lineman gifts for Christmas as a thank-you for blocking for them.

49ERS’ BROCK PURDY IMPRESSES AFTER GIFTING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRAND-NEW CARS FOR CHRISTMAS

However, it is not common for quarterbacks to buy gifts for their former teammates after joining a new team.

Since releasing Jones, the Giants have started Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock at quarterback.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are 2-12 and, with each loss, are getting closer to landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft, where they hope to select their next franchise quarterback.

Jones’ Vikings are in much better shape. The Detroit Lions and Vikings are both 12-2 with an eye on not only winning the NFC North but securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.