Vikings' Cameron Dantzler stretchered off field after suffering apparent neck injury

Minnesota Vikings rookie Cameron Dantzler was taken off the field on a stretcher on Sunday during his game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dantzler was put on a stretcher and immobilized as he was carried off of Lambeau Field. He suffered an apparent neck injury in the second quarter.

He appeared to take a knee to the head from one of his teammates while trying to make a tackle on Packers running back A.J. Dillon.

The Vikings selected Dantzler in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Mississippi State. He had started in four games but hadn’t played in a game since Week 6. He was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week before getting a chance to play against Green Bay.

Minnesota gave an update on Dantzler later in the game.

The defensive back came into the game with 24 tackles and two tackles for a loss.

The Vikings were keeping their game close against the Packers. The score was tied 14-14 at halftime despite Aaron Rodgers throwing two touchdown passes to Davante Adams.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. However, Kirk Cousins only had 78 passing yards in the first 30 minutes of the ball game.