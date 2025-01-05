Vikings buy $2M in tickets at Lions’ stadium for division title game, then sell to own fans at discount

The Minnesota Vikings are playing moneyball.

One of the biggest regular-season games in the history of the Vikings and rival Detroit Lions will determine the NFC North champion and the top seed in the conference Sunday.

With the game at Detroit’s Ford Field, the Vikings are throwing their money around, trying to offset the Lions’ home-field advantage.

The Vikings spent $2 million on about 1,900 tickets for seats located behind the visitor sideline at Ford Field Sunday and are now reselling those tickets to fans at a heavy discount, according to Sports Illustrated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Vikings even sent an email to season ticket holders, notifying them of the special offer.

The Lions reportedly contacted the league office to complain, but they were told the Vikings weren’t breaking any league rules.

The game between the longtime division rivals, both 14-2, is big considering neither team has won a Super Bowl.

SEAHAWKS PRANK ROOKIE BYRON MURPHY II WITH OUTRAGEOUS DINNER BILL

The Vikings have been to four Super Bowls and lost all four. Detroit has never played in a Super Bowl.

The winner of this game will have the clearest path in the NFC to the Super Bowl.

The Lions won the earlier matchup this season in Minnesota, a tight 31-29 thriller, to stay in first place in the NFC North. By virtue of that win, the Lions would claim the NFC’s top seed with a tie against the Vikings Sunday night.

The Vikings haven’t won a game against the Lions at Ford Field since January 2021 in the final week of the 2020 season, a 37-35 victory that ended their season at 7-9. Minnesota finished 5-11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions have won the last four meetings against the Vikings and reached the NFC championship game last year. The Vikings were thought to be in a rebuilding phase, but the emergence of quarterback Sam Darnold fueled one of the most shocking stories of the NFL season.

Whichever team loses Sunday will be relegated to the top wild-card spot and will have to play in the first round of the playoffs on the road.

The winner will get a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round and potentially the NFC championship game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.