Vikings' Adam Thielen makes incredible one-handed touchdown grab vs. Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen showed off his catching ability on Sunday evening in his game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Thielen caught a pass from Kirk Cousins in the corner of the end zone with one hand and somehow stayed in bounds to complete the touchdown. Dallas also received a holding penalty on the same play.

The touchdown pass cut the Cowboys’ lead to two points in the third quarter. Minnesota went into the half down 16-7.

Thielen’s touchdown catch rivals that of CeeDee Lamb who made an incredible touchdown grab earlier in the game.

The Vikings came into the game itching for a victory to stay in contention for an NFC playoff spot. The Vikings are a bit behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North but a victory over Dallas could keep them in contention for a wild card spot at least.

Thielen surpassed 100 yards receiving in the third quarter.

He came into the game against Dallas with 41 catches for 523 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s only the third time he’s surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark this season.

He last had 100 yards receiving on Oct. 4 against the Houston Texans.