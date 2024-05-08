Video of Ric Flair’s confrontation at Gainesville restaurant goes viral: ‘Kiss my a–‘

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Ric Flair was involved in a verbal altercation at a Gainesville, Florida, bar last week, and video of it has gone viral.

The WWE legend was at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza last week when he was “Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life,” per his post on X.

The video begins with Flair and a bartender in an argument, and Flair saying, “I didn’t do anything wrong except spend money and put this place over and bring my family and friends here. That is bad for you.”

The bartender asked why that would be the case, to which Flair said to “watch social media tomorrow,” seemingly hinting at his future post.

The bartender told Flair his name was Nicholas, to which Flair replied, “Nicholas D—head.”

The two then discussed an interaction Flair had near the bathroom — Flair said on social media that the argument started “Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom.”

Flair then offered a female bartender a $1,000 tip “just to say to him ‘kiss my a–.’”

Nicholas said he “cut off” Flair at the bar and did not ask him to leave like Flair claimed.

Flair then asked the bartender to take the discussion to the parking lot, which he declined as he was “on the clock.” Flair then replied, “You’re on the p—- clock.” Another patron at the bar said he would take it outside, as he was not an employee and he did not “give a s—.” That’s when a female bartender asked that man to “please stop.”

On Saturday, Flair wrote about the ordeal on X.

“I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!”

Restaurant owner Jerry Roberts told The Gainesville Sun, though, that it was “clear” that the staff acted professionally.

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values,” Roberts said.

Flair, 75, has battled health and alcohol issues over the years.

