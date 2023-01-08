Victoria Lee, rising MMA star in ONE Championship, dead at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising star in mixed martial arts, has died, ONE Championship and her family announced Saturday. She was 18.

Angela Lee said in a social media message that her sister died on Dec. 26. Her cause of death was not announced.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela Lee said. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

“We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”

ONE Championship also put out a tweet confirming the woman’s death.

“The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee,” the company said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also talked about Lee’s death on social media.

“I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee’s passing. I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being,” he said. “I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that. Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind. She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was.”

Sityodtong also sent his condolences to Lee’s family.

Lee’s sister, Angela, and brother, Christian, are champions in ONE.

Lee had three victories in her ONE career with the last coming against Victoria Souza at ONE Championship Revolution in September 2021 via TKO.