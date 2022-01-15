website maker

The advice Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received from former NFL linebacker Bart Scott about how to deal with the frigid temperatures was waved off Friday.

Scott, who played for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, suggested on ESPN’s “Get Up” Thursday that Allen should take Viagra before the game to help with circulation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Viagra rep cautioned against that.

“Viagra or Revatio, both of which contain sildenafil as an active ingredient, should only be used in the approved indications and always under the supervision of a physician,” the rep told TMZ Sports.

Allen has previously acknowledged having poor circulation, which could diminish his play in colder temperatures. Subzero wind chills are expected for Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Saturday, according to FOX Weather.

Scott swore by the use of Viagra.

NFL PLAYOFFS 2021-22: SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND DATES, TIMES & MORE

“Take some Viagra before the game, baby. That’ll get that circulation going right,” Scott said. “Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet. I swear, I’m not trying to be funny.”

Bills tight end Dawson Knox was wary of Scott’s advice.

According to the Buffalo News, Knox told reporters he heard Viagra could make a player fail a PED test.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad OchoCinco tweeted in July 2020 he took the erectile dysfunction medication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete,” he wrote.