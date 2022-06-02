Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring from NFL after 17 years

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring after 17 years, according to former teammate Fred Jackson.

The former Buffalo Bills running back, who played with Fitzpatrick from 2009 to 2012, broke the news on social media Thursday after sharing a message from “Fitzy.”

“Forever grateful for the magical ride,” Fitzpatrick, 39, wrote, accompanied by a list of past teammates.

“Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!” Jackson responded publicly in a tweet.

Drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Harvard University, Fitzpatrick played for nine teams over 17 years in the league, most recently signing a one-year contract with Washington in 2021.

Fitzpatrick finishes his professional career with 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns in 166 games. The retired signal-caller is apparently already figuring out his next steps.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, sources say Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon about a potential role in its broadcasts for the upcoming season.

Fitzpatrick last played in an NFL game in 2021 when he suffered a season-ending hip injury in Washington’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.