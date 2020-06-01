Vanessa Bryant posts old photo of Kobe Bryant in 'I Can't Breathe' shirt amid George Floyd death, riots

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, expressed her thoughts on the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer when he had his knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for help and couldn’t breathe.

Vanessa Bryant posted an old photo of Kobe Bryant when he wore the “I Can’t Breathe” six years ago, when he was still in the NBA. Those were the words of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after a New York police officer put him in a chokehold on video. Garner said “I can’t breathe” over and over.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again,” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “#ICANTBREATHE. Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Kobe Bryant and eight other people, including his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California back in January.

Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of the many athletes to share his thoughts about the death of Floyd and the violent protests going on throughout the country.

“Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO,” James wrote on his Twitter. “#HeadHighandStayStrong #WeAllWeGot.”

The Lakers also released a statement amid the protests.

“We condemn racism, bigotry, violence, and prejudice in all its forms,” the organization said. “Everyone has the right to live free from fear and to be treated with dignity and respect. We hear the pain of our Black community and we will not stay silent.”