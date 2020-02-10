Vanessa Bryant admits to struggling with loss of Kobe, Gigi: 'I can't process both at the same time'

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, opened up more about her struggle dealing with the loss of her husband and her daughter Gigi. They were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Bryant posted about her grief on Instagram and how she’s been coping with their deaths.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong,” she wrote.

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this night would be over.

“Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Vanessa Bryant has posted several times since their deaths. She announced that a memorial for them and the seven other victims would be held Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

A public memorial will be held for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa on Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.

