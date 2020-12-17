Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller will continue collegiate soccer career at new school

As quickly as Sarah Fuller stepped on the football field and made history, she’s stepping off to finish out her college career playing soccer.

The 21-year-old Vanderbilt senior will return to her position as a goalkeeper, but this time she’ll be dressing for the North Texas Mean Green as a graduate transfer after signing with the school on Wednesday, according to CBS Sports.

WIN BIG ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL’S CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND WITH FOX SUPER 6

“A big part of our championship success at UNT has always been having a great keeper in goal for us throughout my time here,” North Texas head coach John Hedlund said. “Sarah brings that presence with her experience as the starter for Vanderbilt this season and playing in the SEC.”

Fuller made history as the first female to play in a Power Five conference game on Nov. 28 with a squib kickoff to open the second half at Missouri. She then went on to become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, cleanly kicking a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee last weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before making her decision to transfer on National Signing Day, Fuller took to Twitter on Monday to officially announce her return to soccer.

“It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end,” her statement read. “I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team. This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No woman before Fuller had appeared in an SEC game or for any Power Five team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score in college football with two extra points for Willamette of NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.