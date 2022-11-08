Vanderbilt conducts review of assistant football coach after Facebook comment in support of Kanye West

Vanderbilt assistant football coach Dan Jackson will take a “step back” from his coaching duties after a comment he made on Facebook, university officials announced.

According to Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee, the university is conducting an internal review of Jackson’s comment that appeared to defend hip-hop artist Ye, formerly Kanye West.

The Equal Opportunity and Access office has also been notified of the situation and is handling the review, Lee said.

“It is important the university follow its standard process and conduct a thorough review of the complexities of this incident,” Lee said in a statement. “Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back from his responsibilities with the team during the Equal Opportunity and Access office’s review.”

In a Facebook comment, Jackson wrote that Ye was “two steps ahead of everyone else.”

After learning of the social media comment, Lee and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea issued a joint statement, saying the matter was being handled internally.

Jackson issued an apology and was on the sidelines for Vanderbilt’s game over the weekend against South Carolina. The Commodores lost to the Gamecocks 38-27.

Ye has been mired in controversy over comments he has made in interviews and in social media posts.

In an October Twitter post, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Ye was subsequently suspended from Instagram and Twitter.

After weeks away from social media, Ye took to Twitter Nov. 3 and shared an image of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving is serving a suspension of “no less than five games” after posting a link to an antisemitic film on his Twitter page.

In late October, German sportswear company Adidas announced it was ending its partnership with Ye.

Adidas said it expected to take a hit of up to $246 million to its net income this year from the decision to stop production of its line of Yeezy products.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement.

Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) visits Kentucky Saturday and has lost 26 straight Southeastern Conference games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.