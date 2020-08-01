Vancouver Canucks: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Vancouver Canucks will have to stay sharp when they take on the Minnesota Wild in the Stanley Cup qualifying rounds beginning on Aug. 1.

The Canucks have an explosive offense, having scored 57 power play goals and ranking 10th in overall Goals For (GF). The biggest flaw is Vancouer’s defense. They averaged 3.10 Goals Against per game this season.

The Wild are 2-1 this year against the Canucks.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (4th)

Record: 36-27-6

Coach: Travis Green

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Justin Bailey, Jay Beagle, Brock Boeser, Loui Eriksson, Micheal Ferland, Adam Gaudette, Travis Graovac, Bo Horvat, Zack MacEwen, J.T. Miller, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Elias Pettersson, Antoine Roussel, Brandon Sutter, Tyler Toffoli, Jake Virtanen

Defensemen:

Jordie Benn, Jalen Chatfield, Alexander Edler, Oscar Fantenberg, Quinn Hughes, Olli Juolevi, Tyler Myers, Brogan Rafferty, Troy Stecher, Christopher Tanev

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko, Louis Domingue, Jacob Markstrom

**

SCHEDULE

The Canucks will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Wild in a best of five series.

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 2, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 10:45 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9, TBD