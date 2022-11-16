UVA shooting underscores the work needed to be ‘done to rid our society of gun violence,’ NFL player says

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses released a statement through the team sending his condolences to those affected by the University of Virginia football shooting.

Moses, who played at Virginia before entering the NFL in 2014, said the shooting underscored “how much work must be done to rid our society of gun violence.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My heart and condolences go out to the University of Virginia community and all the families who have been affected by Sunday night’s tragedy,” Moses said. “What happened at my alma mater not only saddens me, but once again reaffirms how much work must be done to rid our society of gun violence.

“With yet another senseless shooting, we lost some great young men in the making – young men with futures, young men who have the ability and desire to create positive change in today’s world.

UVA SHOOTING SUSPECT CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES MAKES FIRST COURT APPEARANCE, PRIOR CRIMINAL RECORD REVEALED

“I firmly believe that we must commit to pulling together as one so our country – especially in places of learning – becomes a safer place.”

The University of Virginia canceled their final home game of the season earlier in wake of the devastating shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled,” the school said. “The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry,” the school said.”