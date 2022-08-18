Utah Little Leaguer who suffered serious head injury alert, walking: ‘We are astonished by his strength’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 12-year-old Little League baseball player from Utah who suffered a serious head injury after falling from his top bunk of his head at the dormitory complex in Pennsylvania is able to sit up, eat and walk with support, his family said in a social media post Thursday.

Easton Oliverson, who plays for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was listed in critical condition Tuesday after suffering the injury Monday. The boy’s family offered an encouraging update.

“We are astonished by his strength and willingness to try new things,” the post read. “He has been communicating more frequently with his Mom, Dad, and uncles who have been at the hospital with him. His voice has been significantly more clear when he talks! He asked Nancy about his hair, and why he was there.”

The post also showed Easton eating and drinking by himself.

Spencer Beck, the boy’s uncle, told the Associated Press that Easton fell off the bed in Williamsport while he was sleeping.

“The teammates heard him fall, thank goodness,” Beck said. “When they got into surgery, the doctor talked to Jace and said had he not gotten into surgery but 30 minutes later, he would have been dead.”

Jace Oliverson, the boy’s father, is the assistant coach of the Utah team that made the Little League World Series for the first time.

Easton’s brother, Brogan, was added to the roster in order for the team to maintain its 13-player roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.