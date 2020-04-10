Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's relationship 'doesn't appear salvageable' after coronavirus fallout: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both recovered after testing positive for coronavirus but, according to reports, the relationship between the two “doesn’t appear salvageable” following fallout from Gobert’s actions.

Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for COVID-19 prompting the league to suspend the season on March 11. Mitchell tested positive the following day.

But nearly a month later, sources revealed to The Athletic that Mitchell, still frustrated with Gobert’s actions at the time, is not interested in mending the relationship with his teammate.

“It doesn’t appear salvageable,” the source told the publication.

Gobert came under fire last month after he mocked the NBA’s precautionary measures requiring members of the media to stand at least 6 feet away from players. He was criticized following one press conference with reporters after touching all the microphones on the table.

According to an ESPN report at the time, he also acted carelessly in the locker room, high-fiving teammates after games.

Gobert offered a public apology for his behavior a day after testing positive and while Mitchell acknowledged it at the time, it appears that he isn’t over it.

According to the report, the team has tried to mend the relationship, telling Mitchell there’s no way to know for sure who transmitted the virus to begin with.

If the season does resume in the coming weeks, it could spell trouble on the court, but their teammate Joe Ingles is confident that time will allow for the relationship to recover.

“I’m confident our team is going to be totally fine,” Ingles told The Athletic. “… I have no doubt when we go back to training, or when our season starts again, our team is going to be what we have been and what we are. … I’m confident our team will be completely fine. The chemistry will be fine.”