Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell addresses positive coronavirus test in social media post

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell offered an update on his health Thursday after it was learned he contracted the coronavirus along with his teammate Rudy Gobert.

According to multiple reports, Gobert contracted the virus, which forced the NBA to suspend its season for the foreseeable future. Mitchell was the only Jazz player or personnel to test positive for the virus Wednesday night, The Athletic reported.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote in an Instagram message. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.

“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”

The Jazz confirmed that a second member of the organization tested positive. The team hadn’t officially identified Gobert or Mitchell as the players who tested positive.

“As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” the team said.

It’s unclear when the NBA will tip-off again. According to the Toronto Star, the NBA may resume play in 30 days.

MLB, the NHL and MLS are along with the pro sports leagues or either delayed or suspended their seasons along with the NBA.