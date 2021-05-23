Utah high school softball star makes incredible catch by jumping over fence during state championship

Olivia Taylor of Bear River High School made one of the greatest catches you’ll ever see during a softball game against Tooele High School, and it was instrumental in helping her team win the Utah state championship.

Taylor, the team’s center fielder, robbed a home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a double-header. Bear River was down 1-0 in the best of three series entering Saturday, but Taylor’s remarkable play stood out the most.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tooele’s Caitlyn Marshall ripped a ball to straight-away center field, and Taylor tracked the ball down, jumped back over the fence, and came down with the incredible catch in what would have been a homer for the opposing team.

Video of the catch went viral on social media late on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yeah, my back does hurt a bit from that catch,” Taylor told the Standard-Examiner following the game. “I think I just landed flat on my back, I’m not sure, I’d have to rewatch it.”

Bear River came away with the 4-2 victory to even the series at 1 game apiece. In the third game, Bear River cruised to a 14-6 win to capture its 10th Utah state title.