Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting

A Utah football player was shot and killed at a house party early Sunday.

Aaron Lowe’s death was confirmed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox later Sunday. The shooting occurred in Salt Lake City and left one other person in critical condition, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

“Abby and I mourn with our @UUtah family and friends at the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe this morning. Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time,” Cox tweeted.

The Utes hosted Washington State on Saturday night and beat the Cougars, 24-13.

Utah players reacted to the 21-year-old’s death on social media.

Details behind the shooting are still scant. Police were called to the Parleys Canyon neighborhood and responding officers discovered a person dead and another victim was taken to a hospital, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The University of Utah has yet to make a statement.

Salt Lake City police were investigating.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting death of Aaron Lowe,” Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. “This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting. I hope for their quick recovery. These investigations are complex. Our detectives have been hard at work trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case.”

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in 2021. Jordan was also killed in a gun-related incident. Lowe switched his jersey number to 22 to honor Jordan.

Lowe was an all-district safety in Texas before joining the Utes. He played a majority of the time on special teams.