USFL Week 8 recap: Scores, standings and more

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 8 of the inaugural United States Football League season is in the books and the two best teams in the league separated themselves a bit as the year inches closer to the end.

The Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals remained at the top of the South and North Divisions, respectively. Both teams have two games left on their dockets and could be heading for a matchup in the USFL championship next month.

But again, there’s still two weeks left to go.

The Stallions were able to stay undefeated with a 10-9 victory over the New Orleans Breakers and the Generals remained a one-loss team with an 11-point win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read more for how the week played out.

Scoreboard

GENERALS 29, MAULERS 18: Generals QB Luis Perez had an efficient 220 passing yards with a touchdown pass. Darius Victor ran for three touchdowns along with 87 yards. Pittsburgh’s Roland Rivers had 218 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the loss.

STALLIONS 10, BREAKERS 9: Birmingham kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal to stay undefeated. New Orleans was able to hold Birmingham to its lowest-scoring total of the season but still lost. Kyle Sloter threw three interceptions, including one on the final job.

STARS 46, PANTHERS 24: Philadelphia handed Michigan its seventh loss of the season with a big showing on Sunday. Case Cookus had four touchdown passes and a long 79-yard touchdown run. Philadelphia may be able to get hot at the right time and carry their momentum into the playoffs.

BANDITS 13, GAMBLERS 3: The Bandits kept pace with the Breakers for a playoff spot in the South Division with a 10-point win over Houston. Tampa Bay scored all of its 13 points in the second quarter. Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 12-for-21 with 98 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Standings

North Division

Generals (7-1)

Stars (5-3)

Panthers (1-7)

Maulers (1-7)

South Division

Stallions (8-0)

Breakers (5-3)

Bandits (4-4)

Gamblers (1-7)

Stat leaders thru Week 8

Passing yards

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,750 yards

2). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 1,502 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 1,241 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 11 touchdowns

2). Case Cookus (Stars) 10 touchdowns

3). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 524 yards

2). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 519 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 514 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 9 touchdowns

2). Matt Colburn (Stars) 6 touchdowns

3). C.J. Marable (Stallions) 4 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Lance Lenoir Jr (Panthers) 40 catches

2). Kavonte Turpin (Generals) 36 catches

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 33 catches

Receiving yards

1). Kavonte Turpin (Generals) 444 yards

2). Lance Lenoir Jr (Panthers) 413 yards

3). Marlon Williams (Stallions) 379 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Bug Howard (Stars) 4 touchdowns

2). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 4 touchdowns

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 4 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 96 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 77 tackles

3). Frank Ginda (Panthers) 72 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 11 sacks

2). Adam Rodriguez (Stars) 7 sacks

3). Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 5.5 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 6 interceptions

2). Will Likely (Gamblers) 4 interceptions

3). Shalom Luani (Generals) 4 interceptions

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Week 9 schedule

June 11: Generals vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET; NBC)

June 11: Gamblers vs. Stallions (6 p.m. ET; USA)

June 12: Bandits vs. Breakers (4 p.m. ET; FOX)

June 12: Stars vs. Maulers (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1)