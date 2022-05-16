USFL Week 5 recap: Scores, standings and more

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The inaugural United States Football League season is halfway through and there’s at least one thing for certain – the first season will not end with any winless teams.

The Pittsburgh Maulers finally got into the win column on Sunday with a last-second effort from Vad Lee and Bailey Gaither. Pittsburgh scored in the final seconds of the game to beat the Houston Gamblers.

The Birmingham Stallions kept up their winning ways, stymying the Philadelphia Stars and the offense led by Case Cookus. Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith had two total touchdowns in the game.

Read below to see how the league looks through five weeks.

Scoreboard

BANDITS 27, PANTHERS 20: The Bandits held off the Panthers in their Week 5 matchup to move to 3-2 on the season and dropping Michigan to 1-4. Tampa Bay running back Juwan Washington scampered for a 30-yard touchdown to put his team up late. Michigan would fumble trying to tie the game.

GENERALS 27, BREAKERS 17: The Generals got some much-needed separation in the North with a 10-point victory over the Breakers. DeAndre Johnson had 213 passing yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Darius Victor also rushed for a touchdown.

STALLIONS 30, STARS 17: Birmingham remained undefeated with a victory over Philadelphia. J’Mar Smith had 203 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Alex McGough also had a touchdown pass. Smith ran for a touchdown as well.

MAULERS 21, GAMBLERS 20: The Maulers finally got into the win column on Sunday night with a victory over the Gamblers. Newly signed Vad Lee threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Bailey Gaither. Lee had only been signed days before Pittsburgh played Houston.

Standings

North Division

Generals (4-1)

Stars (2-3)

Panthers (1-4)

Maulers (1-4)

South Division

Stallions (5-0)

Breakers (3-2)

Bandits (3-2)

Gamblers (1-4)

Stat leaders thru Week 5

Passing yards

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,226 yards

2). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 834 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 784 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 7 touchdowns

2). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 7 touchdowns

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 6 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Mark Thompson (Gamblers) 400 yards

2). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 389 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 336 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 5 touchdowns

2). DeAndre Johnson (Generals) 4 touchdowns

3). C.J. Marable (Stallions) 3 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Generals) 29 catches

2). Tre Walker (Maulers) 27 catches

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 22 catches

Receiving yards

1). Tre Walker (Maulers) 287 yards

2). Jonathan Adams (Breakers) 273 yards

3). Bailey Gaither (Maulers) 267 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 4 touchdowns

2). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 4 touchdowns

3). Diondre Overton (Stars) 3 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 58 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 50 tackles

3). Vontae Diggs (Breakers) 43 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 5.5 sacks

2). Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 4.5 sacks

3). DeMarquis Gates (Stallions) 4 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 4 interceptions

2). Will Likely (Gamblers) 4 interceptions

3). Shalom Luani (Generals) 3 interceptions

Week 6 schedule

May 21: Bandits vs. Stars (1 p.m. ET; NBC)

May 21: Panthers vs. Stallions (7:30 p.m. ET; NBC)

May 22: Maulers vs. Breakers (Noon ET; FS1)

May 22: Gamblers vs. Generals (4 p.m. ET; FOX)