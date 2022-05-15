USFL Week 5: Maulers pick up first win on thrilling game-winning touchdown

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League has no more winless teams.

The Pittsburgh Maulers finally got into the win column on Sunday night with a victory over the Houston Gamblers 21-20 thanks to a last-second touchdown.

The Maulers finished a 14-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Vad Lee to Bailey Gaither to win the game. The series started at their own 29-yard line.

Lee got most of the action at quarterback for the Maulers. Pittsburgh signed the former James Madison quarterback earlier in the week and waived Josh Love. He finished 19-for-32 with 170 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

Gaither finished with eight catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Walker also had 10 catches for 92 yards. Garrett Groshek had 23 rushing yards on seven carries, leading the Maulers.

The Gamblers were up by as much as 11 points in the third quarter and had a 17-9 lead going into the fourth. However, the Maulers connected on two touchdowns in the fourth to get the advantage.

Houston quarterback Clayton Thorson was 11-for-24 with 165 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Mark Thompson, one of the best running backs in the league, finished with 80 yards on 17 carries.

Isaiah Zuber had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Between the Gamblers and the Maulers, four players had eight tackles each: Pittsburgh’s Shakur Brown and Houston’s Will Likely, Donald Payne and Reggie Northrup all had the totals.

Both teams are 1-4 on the year.