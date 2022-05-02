USFL Week 3 recap: Scores, standings and more

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The third week of the United States Football League is in the books and history was made in one of the games.

The Michigan Panthers became the first team to pitch a shutout in a game. The Panthers blanked the Pittsburgh Maulers 24-0 on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Bandits also edged the Houston Gamblers in a thriller while the New Jersey Generals narrowly defeated the Philadelphia Stars.

Read below for a quick recap of all the USFL happenings in Week 3.

Scoreboard

BANDITS 27, GAMBLERS 26: Tampa Bay quarterback Jordan Ta’amu started the game with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon and fought tooth and nail to beat the Gamblers. With 13 seconds left, Bandits kicker Tyler Rausa nailed a 46-yard field goal to win the game.

STALLIONS 22, BREAKERS 13: The Stallions and Breakers were a matchup of two undefeated teams and it was Birmingham that came out on top. J’Mar Smith had 197 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win. Scooby Wright III had 17 total tackles and Dondrea Tillman had two sacks in the win.

PANTHERS 24, MAULERS 0: Michigan became the first team to record a shutout in the USFL. Panthers running back Reggie Corbin had 133 rushing yards and a touchdown. Stevie Scott III and Paxton Lynch had a rushing touchdown each as well.

GENERALS 24, STARS 16: New Jersey needed 14 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Darius Victor scored early in the fourth to take the lead and De’Andre Johnson scored a rushing touchdown too with 6:22 left. Johnson had 130 passing yards in the win. Trey Williams had 110 rushing yards. Victor finished with two touchdowns.

Standings

North Division

Generals (2-1)

Stars (1-2)

Panthers (1-2)

Maulers (0-3)

South Division

Stallions (3-0)

Breakers (2-1)

Bandits (2-1)

Gamblers (0-3)

Stat leaders through Week 3

Passing yards

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 656 yards

2). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 582 yards

3). Bryan Scott (Stars) 558 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 5 touchdowns

2). Bryan Scott (Stars) 5 touchdowns

3). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 5 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Mark Thompson (Gamblers) 310 yards

2). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 243 yards

3). De’Andre Johnson (Generals) 219 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 3 touchdowns

2). De’Andre Johnson (Generals) 2 touchdowns

3). Stevie Scott III (Panthers) 2 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 18 catches

2). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 16 catches

3). Lance Lenoir Jr (Panthers) 14 catches

Receiving yards

1). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 165 yards

2). Bailey Gaither (Maulers) 159 yards

3). Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 154 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 3 touchdowns

2). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 3 touchdowns

3). Osirus Mitchell (Stallions) 2 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 41 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 31 tackles

3). Demarquis Gates (Stallions) 27 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 4.5 sacks

2). Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 4 sacks

3). Demarquis Gates (Stallions) 2.5 sacks

Interceptions

1). Lorenzo Burns (Stallions) 2 interceptions

2). Channing Stribling (Stars) 2 interceptions

3). Will Likely (Gamblers) 2 interceptions

Week 4 schedule

May 6: Stars vs. Panthers (10 pm ET, FOX)

May 7: Generals vs. Maulers (2:30 pm ET, Peacock)

May 7: Bandits vs. Stallions (7 pm ET, FOX)

May 8: Gamblers vs. Breakers (3 pm ET, NBC/Peacock)