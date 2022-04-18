USFL Week 1 recap: Scores, standings and more
The United States Football League kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday night with a thrilling matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals.
It was the perfect way to start the season and the momentum continued into Sunday as the league was able to get two of its three games on the schedule kicked off. The final game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers was postponed to Monday due to weather.
Read below for a short recap of how the games played out.
–
Scoreboard
STALLIONS 28, GENERALS 24: Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith led the team on a nine-play, 50-yard drive for a touchdown with 23 seconds left. Smith scored on a 2-yard rush and celebrated with his teammates in the end zone. The Generals’ last-second heave didn’t get them into the end zone.
GAMBLERS 17, PANTHERS 12: The Gamblers scored all 17 points in the first half. Panthers quarterback Shea Patterson fumbled a snap, which was returned by Houston linebacker Reggie Northrup for a touchdown to go up 11-0 in the second quarter. Later, Clayton Thorson found Isaiah Zuber for a 12-yard touchdown. Houston needed to hold off a late push from Patterson in the second half to secure the win.
BREAKERS 23, STARS 17: A 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jordan Ellis put the Breakers up six points early in the fourth quarter and New Orleans wouldn’t allow Philadelphia to get on the board to tie or win the game. Ellis finished with 89 yards on the ground on 18 carries and the score. Ellis’ teammate T.J. Logan also scored a touchdown on the ground, which came in the third quarter. Logan had 56 rushing yards in the game.
–
Standings
North Division
Maulers (0-0)
Generals (0-1)
Panthers (0-1)
Stars (0-1)
South Division
Breakers (1-0)
Gamblers (1-0)
Stallions (1-0)
Bandits (0-0)
–
Stat leaders
Passing yards
Bryan Scott (Stars) 202 yards
Shea Patterson (Panthers) 192 yards
J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 156 yards
Passing touchdowns
Luis Perez (Generals) 2 touchdowns
Bryan Scott (Stars) 1 touchdown
Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 1 touchdown
Rushing yards
De’Andre Johnson (Generals) 98 yards
Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 89 yards
Stevie Scott III (Panthers) 72 yards
Rushing touchdowns
C.J. Marable (Stallions) 1 touchdown
Darnell Holland (Stars) 1 touchdown
De’Andre Johnson (Generals) 1 touchdown
Receptions
Chris Rowland (Stars) 7 catches
Jojo Ward (Gamblers) 7 catches
Lance Lenoir (Panthers) 6 catches
Receiving yards
Randy Satterfield (Generals) 100 yards
Osirus Mitchell (Stallions) 96 yards
Chris Rowland (Stars) 74 yards
Receiving touchdowns
Randy Satterfield (Generals) 1 touchdown
Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 1 touchdown
Lance Lenoir (Panthers) 1 touchdown
Tackles
Donald Payne (Gamblers) 19 tackles
Josh Banderas (Stars) 17 tackles
Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 12 tackles
Sacks
Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 3 sacks
Ahmad Gooden (Gamblers) 2 sacks
Deyon Sizer (Generals) 1 sack
Interceptions
Shalom Luani (Generals) 1 interception
Channing Stribiling (Stars) 1 interception
Will Likely (Gamblers) 1 interception
–
Week 2 schedule
April 22: Panthers vs. Generals (8 pm ET, USA)
April 23: Maulers vs. Stars (Noon ET, FOX)
April 23: Stallions vs. Gamblers (7 pm ET, FS1)
April 24: Breakers vs. Bandits (3 pm ET, NBC/Peacock)