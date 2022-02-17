USFL unveils uniforms, draft order for first season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eight United States Football League teams unveiled their uniforms for the 2022 season, and the league’s order for the upcoming draft was revealed Thursday.

The uniform revelations were rolled out over the course of the day. There are eight teams in the inaugural season of the USFL reboot split into two divisions. The North Division consists of the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The South Division will feature the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Each regular-season game will be played in Birmingham, and the playoffs and championship game will be played in Canton, Ohio, near the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here are the jersey schemes for each team:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits

The USFL also revealed its draft order on FOX Sports’ “Speak For Yourself.”

The Panthers were awarded the No. 1 pick.

The draft will take place in Birmingham Feb. 22-23.

The season begins on April 16.