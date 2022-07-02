USFL star Maurice Alexander Jr recalls go-ahead punt-return TD, talks championship game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Stars punt returner Maurice Alexander Jr. had the go-ahead touchdown late in the game against the New Jersey Generals last week and helped the team get to the USFL Championship.

Alexander took a punt 88 yards to get the Stars back on top. Later, Stars cornerback Amani Dennis then picked off New Jersey quarterback Luis Perez on the Generals’ final drive to seal the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alexander told Fox News Digital it meant a lot to him to have the eventual game-winner.

“Me gaining my players and coaches’ respect and trust to be able to know they can put the ball in my hands at any given time and I can make a play for them and for them to be confident and to know the game is never over as long as I’m on the field and (put) trust in me to do what I gotta do,” he said.

“The 10 guys on that play, we had some great blocks. We had some key non-blocks because if they woulda blocked it would’ve been called back. Some guys held and was smart about it. (Special teams coach Martin Bayless) had a great scheme drawn up and we executed. It wasn’t only me. A lot of people played a big role.”

USFL HANDS OUT TOP AWARDS FOR INAUGURAL SEASON

The wide receiver had 20 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns this season. He added 164 punt-return yards as well, earning himself an All-USFL selection.

He said earning the All-USFL accolade was a big accomplishment.

“It’s all (from) my teammates and coaches believing in me and made and me trusting them throughout the whole season. Keep running hard, keep trusting it even sometimes it wasn’t there, probably took some hits. But I kept chopping and then eventually it paid off,” Alexander said.

The Stars will now have to face the best team in the USFL, the Birmingham Stallions, for the title.

Alexander is taking his ample big-game experience with him into the title game.

“For me, I just try to take it one day at a time. Control what I can control during practice, have a great week. I’ve been playing in big games since I was a kid,” he told Fox News Digital. “Coming from Pop Warner national championship to playing at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, three years in a row going to high school winning the state championship, being No. 2 in the country playing in big games. I’m kinda used to playing in big games. I ain’t gonna let it overwhelm me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stars and Stallions will play for the title on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.