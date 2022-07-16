USFL star Channing Stribling joins NFL team

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Channing Stribling, one of the premier defensive backs in the United States Football League, landed with an NFL team this week.

The Washington Commanders announced Friday the team signed Stribling, and it appeared he will get a chance to earn a place on the 53-man roster in training camp and the preseason.

Stribling is coming off an All-USFL season with the league runner-up Philadelphia Stars.

Stribling led the USFL with seven interceptions. It was two more than New Jersey Generals defensive back Shalom Luani, who finished the season with five.

Stribling added 16 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack and was named to the All-USFL team.

Stribling appeared on several NFL teams in 2017 and 2018. He also played in the Canadian Football League, Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

Philadelphia finished second in the North Division to the Generals but beat New Jersey in the playoffs. The Stars lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the championship.

The Commanders were 25th in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed during the 2021 season, finishing 7-10.

Washington also signed USFL cornerback DeJuan Neal.

Stribling, Neal and Christian Sam, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys, are among the USFL players who have signed with NFL teams.

Chris Odom, who led the USFL in sacks, reportedly worked out for three NFL teams.