The United States Football League announced Tuesday all of its games during its first season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at Protective Stadium and Legion Field.

The USFL also announced the first game between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals will be shown on FOX and NBC stations. It will be the first time competing stations air the same sporting event since Super Bowl I, according to FOX Sports.

“The first game played in any new league is itself historical, and having the USFL’s inaugural game simulcast by NBC and FOX makes it even more so,” said Eric Shanks, the FOX Sports CEO and executive producer. “It’s rare when two competitors can come together and see how cooperation can lead to long-term benefit.”

The rebooted USFL will start on April 16 with the championship set for mid-July.

FOX Sports will carry 22 of the 43 games with 12 set for FOX and 10 on FS1. NBC Sports will have 21 games with nine on the USA Network, eight on NBC and four on Peacock.

While the full schedule isn’t out just yet, most games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays with some special broadcasts set for Fridays and Mondays.

Protective Stadium is located in downtown Birmingham and is the home of the UAB football program. The stadium can seat more than 47,000 people. Legion Field was once known as the “Football Capital of the South.” The stadium can seat more than 71,000 people.

“Birmingham is one of America’s most dynamic and welcoming cities with world-class facilities highlighted by the state-of-the-art Protective Stadium, now home to the USFL,” said Edward Hartman, the USFL’s vice president for business operations. “Located downtown, it’s within walking distance to the hotels where players will reside and many other amenities. We can’t wait to make football magic in The Magic City on April 16, when the hometown Stallions take on the Generals to kick off the inaugural USFL season.”

The USFL will feature eight of the original team names from the defunct league. The North Division will feature the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers. The South Division will feature the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.