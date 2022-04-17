NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers are set to compete in the second game of the United States Football League on Sunday.

While the noon start of the game was delayed by weather, that didn’t stop the Twitter accounts of both teams from competing ahead of the contest.

“Stuck in a weather delay, let’s play a game @USFLGamblers,” wrote the Panthers account, along with a picture of a game that resembled Connect Four.

Both accounts posted updates on the battle over the next 20 minutes or so.

The Gamblers eventually came out on top.

After the pre-game competition, the USFL Twitter account chimed in.

“First W of the day goes to the @USFLGamblers,” the USFL wrote.

The actual game on Sunday will see former NFL coach Jeff Fisher lead the Panthers against the Gamblers and former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.