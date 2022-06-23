USFL hands out top awards for inaugural season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League handed out its league awards Wednesday after the regular season wrapped up last weekend.

The league revealed its MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year about a week after announcing its All-USFL team.

The New Jersey Generals had three members of the organization win awards.

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was named the USFL MVP. He led the 9-1 Generals with 44 catches for 540 yards and four touchdowns. He led the league in receiving yards and was tied for second behind Houston Gamblers receiver Isaiah Zuber in touchdown receptions.

Turpin’s teammate, running back Darius Victor, took home some hardware too. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year after leading the USFL with nine rushing touchdowns and finishing with 577 yards.

Generals coach Mike Riley was named the Coach of the Year after rattling off nine consecutive wins following the team’s loss to the Birmingham Stallions in Week 1.

Gamblers defensive end Chris Odom was tapped as the Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league with 12.5 sacks. He also recorded 41 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and forced six fumbles.

New Jersey will try to ride the wave of awards in the playoffs. The Generals face the Philadelphia Stars Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio.