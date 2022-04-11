USFL exec Daryl Johnston previews ‘unprecedented’ fan experience for upcoming season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League will kick off on Saturday in Alabama with the New Jersey Generals taking on the Birmingham Stallions in the inaugural season’s first game.

Daryl Johnston, a Super Bowl-winning fullback with the Dallas Cowboys and the executive vice president of football operations for the USFL, appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Monday and previewed what fans can expect from a broadcast standpoint when the teams take the field.

The game between the Generals and the Stallions will be aired on both FOX and NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s the first game to air on competing broadcast networks since Super Bowl I in 1967, according to the league. Fans will be able to hear, among other things, how the quarterbacks are communicating with the offense and coaches.

“We’re creating access for the view that’s unprecedented. And for me as a player, to be able to share some of these experiences with the fans – and that’s what they want to do, they want to be able to get close as they possibly can and all this technology is providing that,” Johnston told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.

USFL REVEALS RULES WITH KICKOFF AROUND THE CORNER

“We’ve talked about video with a double sky cam, with some drones, the number of cameras that we got. But the one thing everybody was excited about last week was the audio. They got a steady cam where they’re walking right into the huddle so the camera angle from that shot is going to be like you as a viewer at home standing in the huddle with the quarterback.”

Johnston said there will be more unique features coming this season with the possibility of the football illuminating when it gets close to the goal line to show fans where the ball actually is when it nears the plane.

Each regular-season game will be played in Birmingham, with the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, at a facility near the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The season will begin April 16 and run through July 3.