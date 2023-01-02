USC’s Caleb Williams scrambles from Tulane defenders to make impressive throw to wide receiver

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was cooking early for the Trojans in their Cotton Bowl Classic matchup against Tulane on Monday.

In the second quarter, the Heisman Trophy winner made an impressive play to set up USC’s next touchdown. He faced a four-man rush from Tulane defenders and managed to scramble away from the tacklers and roll to his left near the sideline.

Williams then got set and somehow managed to fire a pass downfield to wide receiver Brenden Rice, who made a catch with two defenders draped on him. The 30-yard pitch and catch set up the Trojans at the goal line and a few plays later Williams threw a touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum.

The score helped USC go up 14-0 in the second quarter but Tulane would come back with two touchdown drives of their own, including an 87-yard pass from quarterback Michael Pratt to Jha’Quan Jackson.

USC led 28-14 at halftime. Williams was 20-of-29 with 253 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

Williams is looking to finish off the 2022-23 season with a victory and give the Trojans their first 12-win season since 2008. They have their first 10-win season since 2017 and nearly made the College Football Playoff for the first time but lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Williams, who came to USC with Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, had 4,075 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes, which helped him wrap up his first Heisman Trophy award.