USC vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

The Pac-12 Conference will have a championship game after all — as long as there are no coronavirus outbreaks on either team and they can push through to Friday night.

No. 13 USC was supposed to play Washington in the conference title game this year but because of the Huskies’ coronavirus issues, the Pac-12 replaced Washington with Oregon instead.

It’s the first time the Trojans have been in the conference title game since 2017. The Ducks were in the title game in the title game last year. Both teams had won in their last appearances in the championship game.

USC could go 6-0 for the first time in several years behind sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has come on strong this season throwing for 1,601 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes. Talanoa Hufanga has been stellar on defense racking up four interceptions and 50 total tackles.

Oregon is 3-2 this season and their last game against the Huskies was canceled. Oregon started out in the Top 25 this season but lost to Oregon State and Cal.

Tyler Shough leads the Ducks’ offense and has 1,389 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season. Travis Dye has been a top target on the ground and in the air. He has four total touchdowns this season.

Here’s what you need to know about the Pac-12 title game.

USC (5-0) VS. OREGON (3-2)

Date: Dec. 18

Time (EST): 8 p.m.

TV: FOX

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles

RECENT PAC-12 TITLE WINNERS

2019: Oregon

2018: Washington

2017: USC

2016: Washington

2015: Stanford