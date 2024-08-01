USA’s Danielle Collins has heated exchange with Iga Swiatek after bowing out of Olympic match

American tennis star Danielle Collins bowed out of her women’s singles match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek, knocking her out of medal contention at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday afternoon.

But what happened when Collins and Swiatek shook hands after the former made the decision to forfeit the match has turned some heads.

Collins was seen having some words with Swiatek, and she stormed off after saying her piece. While it’s unknown exactly what was said, Swiatek’s reaction, as she threw her hands up in disbelief as Collins stormed off, said it all.

Looking back at the match, which Swiatek was leading 6-2, 1-6, 4-1 when Collins retired, the American did find issue in the third set when the Polish star tried to slow her down during service.

“There’s like no one behind me,” Collins said after the chair umpire noted Swiatek’s hands up to mark that she wasn’t ready for the serve. “Play at the server’s pace.”

Collins shook her head and stopped a second time before ultimately continuing her service.

Collins ended up telling the chair umpire that she couldn’t continue the match before shaking hands with Swiatek. She does deal with rheumatoid arthritis, though it’s unknown if that was the cause for her to bow out.

In the first game of the match, Collins rocketed a backhand that hit Swiatek right in the midsection, sending her down on the clay in pain. Collins ended up walking around the net to apologize to Swiatek, who acknowledged it before play continued.

In turn, Swiatek moves on to face Qinwen Zheng, who defeated American Emma Navarro before taking down Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

With Collins out, no more Americans remain in the women’s singles event, as Coco Gauff surprisingly lost in the third round to Croatia’s Donna Vekic, while Pegula fell in the second round.

