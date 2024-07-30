USA wins gold in women’s team gymnastics final at Paris Olympics

The United States women’s gymnastics team is back on top at the Olympics, winning gold in the team final in Paris.

The United States was knocked off their pedestal at the 2020 Toyko Olympics after previously winning gold in this event in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

But the U.S. team of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey were near perfect to earn the program’s third gold in the past four Olympics in the team event.

This is the fifth gold and 22nd overall medal for the United States in this year’s Olympics across all events.

Biles stepped up to perform her floor routine knowing that an 8.864 or better would secure the gold. Though she stepped out of bounds a couple of times, her routine was absolutely electric and judges took that into account, as well as the difficulty of it, and rewarded her with a 14.666.

Team USA jumped for joy knowing all their hard work led to gold as they posted a total score of 171.296.

Italy, a gymnastics team that has waited decades to ever win a medal in this event, earned silver with a 165.494 final score, while Brazil finished with bronze at 164.497.

For Biles specifically, this gold medal makes history as she is now the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all-time. And considering she opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to experiencing the “twisties,” Biles’ return is one of pure triumph.

Lee, the all-around gymnastics champion of the 2020 Olympics, added to her tremendous resume, while Chiles and Carey each secured their first gold at the Games in their careers.

Looking more into the score, the U.S. was almost flawless on the vault, as Biles posted 14.900 while Carey, whose is the team’s vault specialist, earned a 14.800. Chiles going 14.400 truly set the tone for this group.

Lee smashed the uneven bars, earning a team-best 14.566, though Biles (14.400) and Chiles (14.366) weren’t too far behind.

The only blemish for Team USA came in the balance beam when Chiles’ opening flip onto the beam didn’t go according to plan, as she lost her balance and fell off to the left side. However, she recovered and posted a 12.733.

Biles and Lee, though, were able to earn a 14.366 and 14.600 respectively to pick up the slack in total score.

With exceptional floor routines all around – Chiles at 13.966 and Lee at 13.533 – Biles’ routine was virtually a victory lap in the end.

There are still individual medals to be won, but this team effort is exactly what this group knew it was capable of, and they reached their golden expectations in Paris.

