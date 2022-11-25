USA vs. England: Everything you need to know about the most anticipated World Cup match

The United States and England will meet in the World Cup Friday in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament.

The two men’s soccer squads are fighting to get to the knockout stage out of Group B. England and the U.S. are favorites to do that, but the first round of group matches didn’t exactly go the way the Americans had hoped.

Against Wales, Tim Weah got things started off on the right foot early for the U.S. But the squad appeared to take its foot off the gas. A goal from Gareth Bale on a penalty late in the second half tied the match for Wales and helped earn one point in a draw.

England destroyed Iran in its opening match 6-2. The win, along with the four-goal differential, helped its chances of making it to the next round.

Read below for more key information about their match.

How can you watch USA vs. England?

USA vs. England will kick off at 2 p.m. ET Friday. The coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Fans can tune in to watch the match here.

Who plays for the U.S. team?

The roster includes: GK Ethan Horvath, GK Sean Johnson, GK Matt Turner, MF Brenden Aaronson, MF Kellyn Acosta, MF Tyler Adams, MF Luca de la Torre, MF Yunus Musah, MF Cristian Roldan, D Cameron Carter-Vickers, D Sergino Dest, D Aaron Long, D Shaq Moore, D Tim Ream, D Antonee Robinson, D Joe Scally, D DeAndre Yedlin, D Walker Zimmerman, F Jesus Ferreira, F Jordan Morris, F Christian Pulisic, F Gio Reyna, F Josh Sargent, F Tim Weah and F Haji Wright

Who plays for England?

The roster includes: GK Jordan Pickford, GK Aaron Ramsdale, GK Nick Pope, MF Declan Rice, MF Jude Bellingham, MF Kalvin Phillips, MF Jordan Henderson, MF Conor Gallagher, MF Mason Mount, D Kieran Trippier, D Trent Alexander-Arnold, D Kyle Walker, D Ben White, D Harry Maguire, D John Stones, D Eric Dier, D Conor Coady, D Luke Shaw, F Harry Kane, F Callum Wilson, F Marcus Rashford, F Raheem Sterling, F Bukayo Saka, F Phil Foden, F Jack Grealish and F James Maddison.

How has the U.S. fared in recent World Cups?

The U.S. missed out on the World Cup in 2018 but managed to get to the knockout rounds in 2014 and 2010. In 2002, Landon Donovan and Brian McBride led the team to the quarterfinals. The squad in 1930 finished in third place.

How has England fared in recent World Cups?

England finished in fourth place in the 2018 World Cup, marking its best tournament since finishing in fourth in 1990. England failed to get out of the Group stage in 2014. The squad has won one World Cup title — in 1966.

What’s the history between U.S. and England soccer teams?

Fans of both teams will likely trash talk about the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 in regard to this matchup. But in the sporting arena, England is looking for revenge from the 1950 World Cup meeting.

The U.S. got a goal in the 38th minute from Joe Gaetjens, and Frank Borghi stopped England to pick up the shutout. It would be the only win for the U.S. in the group stage, and it failed to make it out.

England tied the U.S., 1-1, in the 2010 World Cup and shut them out in a 2018 friendly.