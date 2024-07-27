USA track star Noah Lyles paints ‘ICON’ on fingernails for opening ceremony

The face of U.S. men’s track and field is reminding everyone that that is still the case.

Noah Lyles is the overwhelming favorite to win the 200-meter race at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (he’s even going for the world record), and he’s very likely to medal in the 100-meter, as well.

The 27-year-old Gainesville, Florida, native has yet to bring home Olympic gold (he earned bronze in the 200-meter in 2021), but he tore it up in the world championships recently to make himself a force to be reckoned with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lyles has taken home six golds in worlds, including three last year in Budapest (100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay). Understandably, he’s confident in what he can do in Paris.

So, prior to heading out on Team USA’s boat for the Opening Ceremony, he put one word on his fingernails: “ICON.”

Lyles garnered controversy last year when he quipped that NBA champions cannot call themselves “world champions,” but despite receiving backlash, he stuck to his guns.

Now, he’s trying to make history by hopefully winning four gold medals, as he has also thrown his name in the hat for the 4×400-meter relay, in which he won silver at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March.

OPENING CEREMONY NODS TO HEADLESS MARIE ANTOINETTE, MÉNAGE À TROIS RECEIVE MIXED REACTIONS

“When you want to talk about being the greatest, that’s what you have to achieve. So, I announced that that is a goal of mine to complete; why not do it on the biggest stage, the Olympics?” Lyles told Fox News Digital earlier this year.

However, the aforementioned world record in the 200-meter is his “dream goal.”

“It’s the first world record that I kind of put up as ‘I want that to be mine,’” Lyles said. “The 100, I’ve still been learning, but the 200 is my favorite event, and it’s the time I’ve put the most into. So, when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s the world record I want to be mine first.’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Current record holder Usain Bolt ran his 19.19 at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Lyles’ current personal best is 19.31, the third-fastest ever and current U.S. record.

He ran a personal-best 9.81 100-meter last week at a Diamond League meet.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.