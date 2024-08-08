USA men’s water polo advances to semifinals after last-minute goal, epic shootout

It may not be similar to the rivalry in swimming, but the United States and Australia are still having hotly contested matches in the pool.

Wednesday, though, was the men’s water polo quarterfinals in Paris, with the winner moving on to the chance to medal.

The Stars and Stripes looked like they were headed home without any hardware, but pulled off a miraculous comeback to eventually win in a shootout.

Down 7-6 with just over 30 seconds to play, the United States was on a power play when Alex Bowen found the back of the net, eventually sending the game to a shootout.

Both the United States and Australia scored on their first two shootout attempts, but U.S. goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg blocked Australia’s third shot. When Bowen scored, the U.S. controlled their own destiny.

Round 4 saw both shot attempts blocked (Weinberg even made a save with his face), and after Australia tied the shootout in Round 5, a goal would have sent the United States to the semifinals.

Marko Vavic then wound up and sniped one past the Australian keeper, to earn the 11-10 win.

It’s the United States’ first time going to the semifinals in men’s water polo since 2008. That year, they settled for silver against Hungary.

The U.S. has six medals in the event: three silver and three bronze.

The Americans will be back in action on Friday – a loss would see them play Sunday at 4:35 a.m. ET for bronze, but with a victory, they will go for gold at 8 a.m. Sunday, the final day of the Paris Olympics.

